Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Big Lake

ROSEVILLE -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Big Lake got an early Christmas present.

Minnesota State Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket bought at Market Place Express in Big Lake matched the first five numbers drawn on Saturday (19-31-35-50-67) The Powerball number was 14.

The ticket is worth $1 million.

It is the third million dollar lottery ticket sold in Minnesota in a week. A $1.6 million Gopher 5 ticket was sold in Hermantown on December 16th, and a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Mankato on December 18th. All three prizes have yet to be claimed. In Minnesota, winners have one year to claim their prize.