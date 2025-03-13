Mille Lacs Walleye Bag Limit Set for 2025 Open Water Season

Mille Lacs Walleye Bag Limit Set for 2025 Open Water Season

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe have set the open water bag limits for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs.

The DNR says the daily bag limit will be two walleye where both must be 17 inches or over and only one of the fish can be over 20 inches.

The total harvest for state anglers is 113,600 pounds and 88,000 pounds for the tribe. If the allotted state harvest exceeds that amount, it will be deducted from the state harvest next year.

The DNR says the Mille Lacs walleye fishery appears to be healthy with both an abundance of forage and strong yellow perch and cisco 2024 year classes. The state also says a drastic cut to harvest numbers more than a decade ago has appeared to pay off.

The open water season runs from May 10th through November 30th.

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums

From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally).

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds

To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from the journal Genetics and American Kennel Club's 2023 breed popularity rankings. 

Gallery Credit: Sophia June

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

Filed Under: minnesota department of natural resources
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON