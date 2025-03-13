Mille Lacs Walleye Bag Limit Set for 2025 Open Water Season

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe have set the open water bag limits for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs.

The DNR says the daily bag limit will be two walleye where both must be 17 inches or over and only one of the fish can be over 20 inches.

The total harvest for state anglers is 113,600 pounds and 88,000 pounds for the tribe. If the allotted state harvest exceeds that amount, it will be deducted from the state harvest next year.

The DNR says the Mille Lacs walleye fishery appears to be healthy with both an abundance of forage and strong yellow perch and cisco 2024 year classes. The state also says a drastic cut to harvest numbers more than a decade ago has appeared to pay off.

The open water season runs from May 10th through November 30th.

