Mille Lacs County School Bus Driver Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- A Mille Lacs County school bus driver is being praised for avoiding a head-on crash with a semi.

The scary near-miss happened Wednesday on U-S Highway 169 near Onamia.

Video from a school bus camera shows the northbound semi crossing into the southbound lane, forcing the bus driver to steer quickly into the other lane.

The semi hit the rear of the bus and two students were checked for minor injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is working with the sheriff's office to investigate the crash.