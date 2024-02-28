Mildred Ripplinger, 88, Oak Park

August 8, 1935 - February 26, 2024

Mildred Ripplinger, age 88 of Oak Park, Minnesota, passed away February 26, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Ronneby where she was a long time member. Rev. Barbara Peterson will officiate and burial will take place at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Foreston. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mildred Leona Ripplinger was born August 8, 1935 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota to Fred and Alma (Koepp) Volkers. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and then married Frank Ripplinger on June 28, 1962 in Upsala, Minnesota. Mildred worked as a heath care assistant for the Elim Home in Milaca, Cummings Care Center and Murphy's Board and Care. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing cards, especially hand & foot, fruit basket and 500. She also had done embroidery work but mostly, Mildred loved her family and spending time with them. Everyone knew not to call her during Wheel of Fortune. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings.

She is survived by her sons: Gary (Nikki); Ronald (Emily); Roger (Kim) all of Oak Park, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and brother and sisters: Delores Volkers, Sauk Rapids; Ray (Clara) Volkers, Maplewood; Darlene (Dennis) Klug, St. Cloud; Sandy (Russell) Studenski, Sauk Rapids and Diane (Mike) Kosloske of New Hope. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank and son, Douglas and a brother, Norman Volkers.