Mildred “Millie” M. Teders, 88, St. Cloud

August 17, 1933 – October 21, 2021

Mildred “Millie” Marie Teders, age 88, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at St. Benedict’s Care Center, St. Cloud, MN.

Celebration of Life services will be Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church, 90 Riverside Dr. SE, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Millie was born in Heartland, Wisconsin to Frank Henry and Leila Irene (Mathewson) Tiemens. She grew up on their family farms in rural Morrison County in Scandia Valley and on Round Lake in Motley, MN. She attended Brainerd High School. When she was a teenager, she survived polio and scarlet fever and was treated at the Sister Kenny Institute in Minneapolis to maintain her ability to walk. Her mother, Leila, was a piano teacher and taught her to play piano, giving her the love of music.

Millie married Ray Henry Teders on October 20, 1951 and had celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was a loving, hard-working wife and mother to four wonderful children: Sherri, Susan, Steven and Brian. She worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, Teders Oil Company from 1955-1978 and was the scorekeeper for their many softball games. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, and participated in their Bible study fellowships and helped with the church newsletter for twenty years. With a beautiful voice, she sang many solos at the First Presbyterian church and in various singing groups.

She was known for playing any song you requested without music. She loved all of her family and was a kind and gracious hostess, always happy to see you. With a welcoming heart and open home, Millie had many guests that stayed in her home. She enjoyed the beauty of God’s creation in nature and her flower gardens.

In her later years, she moved into an assisted living, Ridgeview Place in Sauk Rapids in September of 2017 and St. Benedict’s Care Center in October of 2020. Millie, along with her family, are grateful for the care and the concern she received by staff during these past four years, especially during this difficult COVID pandemic.

Survivors include her children; Susan (John) Swanson of Onamia, MN; Steve (Lynn) Teders of St. Cloud, MN; Brian (Jane) Teders of Rockford, IL; sisters, Patty Crawford of Motley, MN and Emily Englund of East Bethel, MN; brother, Tom Tiemens of Ramsey, MN; 11 grandchildren, Kara Goodwin, Alyssa Ophoven, Kristi Nieves, Kim VanVooren, Angela Kramer, Adam Swanson, Eric Teders, Trent Teders, Laura Wenzel, Gina Westlake, and Sarah Foss; and 23 great grandchildren, Kobe, Elise, Chloe, Micah, Lilia, Maria, Jacob, Matthew, Anika, Owen, Isabelle, Lucas, Kyle, Derek, Alana, Joshua, Jacob, Joel, Brian, Lilah, Peyton, Kyler and Keelan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray on October 16, 2018; daughter, Sherri Konsor and daughter-in-law, Joni Teders and Timothy Ophoven.