Mildred A. Peterson, 88, Clear Lake

February 5, 1932 - May 24, 2020

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake for Mildred A. Peterson who passed away at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud on Sunday. Rev. George Sagissor III will officiate and burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, one hour prior to the service, at the church.

Mildred Ann Peterson was born on February 5, 1932 in Clear Lake to Carl and Anna (Wipper) Peterson. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1949 and attended St. Cloud State Teachers College to obtain her Education Degree. Mildred was an elementary teacher for 41 years. She worked most of her teaching career at Sheridan Hills Elementary in Richfield. Mildred lived most of her life in the Clear Lake area and was an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling the world after retirement, gardening, baking, playing cards, bowling, and spending time with her family. Mildred was very faithful, energetic, gentle, and caring.

Mildred is survived by her brother, Roy (Alice) of Sauk Rapids; sisters in law, Joan Peterson of Clear Lake and Betty Peterson of Davenport, IA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cecil and Ray; sister, Emma Jean Stutzman; nephew, Alan Peterson; and brother in law, Andy Stutzman.