Milan John Vano, 89, Savage

September 17, 1932 - March 14, 2022

The funeral service for Milan John Vano, age 89, will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Burnsville, MN. It will be preceded by visitation from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at the church. Pastor Joel Vano will officiate, followed by burial at 3:30 PM at Trinity Cemetery in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Long Prairie.

Milan passed away on March 14 at his home in Savage, MN. He was born on September 17, 1932, to John and Maria (Kubik) Vano in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Washburn High School in Minneapolis and went on to attend Concordia College first in St. Paul then at River Forest, IL where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. His first teaching job was in Mayville, WI. While teaching there he received a call from Trinity Lutheran School. Accepting the position to teach in Long Prairie provided opportunity for him to meet the love of his life, Gloria Sadlovsky. When Gloria moved to St. Paul to attend business school, Milan took a new teaching position to be closer to her. They married at Trinity Lutheran Church June 7, 1959. Their honeymoon was a three-month adventure filled with hiking and camping throughout Europe. New teaching opportunities brought them to Grand Junction, CO and Sparta, WI. Milan went on to complete his Master’s Degree in Art Education from University of Wisconsin-Superior. After moving to Prescott, they were blessed with two children, Joel and Dawnelle. The remaining time of his 35-year career was spent teaching art in the Hastings Public Schools. In 1976 he received the Teacher of the Year award before retiring in 1992

He shared his artistic gifts through painting, drawing, sculpture, and stained-glass design. His love for nature was seen in hiking, biking, cross-country skiing and sail boating. He loved to travel, which often included camping in National Parks throughout the United States. One of his favorite hobbies was flying home-built radio-controlled sailplanes. The accordion and harmonica were his favorite instruments in his musical ministry at various events and care centers.

Milan was anchored by a strong Christian faith, and it was apparent in the way he lived his life. With humility, patience and humor Milan was able to share these talents with many people. He took every opportunity to be close to those most dear to him. He made it a priority to share his time and his love with his family and friends. It gave him great joy and has left each of them with many special memories and a lasting example of what it means to be devoted to Jesus. Milan wanted everyone to have the sure hope of believing in Jesus. As Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live” (John 11:25).

Milan is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Joel (Judy) of Savage, MN; daughter, Dawnelle (Lee Nesbitt) Engesser of Prescott, WI; Joseph Engesser of Red Wing, MN; brothers, Andrew (Sally) of Carlos, MN and Joseph (Shirley) of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Jared, Kyle (Wendy) and Ryan Engesser, Jessica (Nicholas) Anderson; Jordan (Paige) Vano and greatgrandchildren, Soteria, Josiah and Ezekiel Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Maria Vano.