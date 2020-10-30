Milaca Man Taken to Hospital After Rolling His Vehicle

HARDING -- A Milaca man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon on 243rd Street, about one mile west of Harding.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Calvin Faircloth was heading east on 243rd when he drove off the road, hit an approached and rolled his vehicle.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by North Air Care with unknown injuries.