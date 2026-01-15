July 4, 1938 – January 11, 2026

Funeral services celebrating the life of Michael “Mike” W. Zaske, age 87, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Pastor Joel Kosberg will officiate. Burial will take place in Renville, Minnesota, with full military honors held outside the church following the service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

Mike was born on July 4, 1938, in Oakes, North Dakota, to Vernon and Eldora (Uecker) Zaske. From early on, Mike lived a life of service and dedication. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, a commitment that shaped much of his life.

On August 31, 1958, Mike married the love of his life, Martha “Marie” Tobias, beginning a marriage filled with faith, adventure, and deep devotion to one another. Mike worked for many years as an Air Traffic Controller, later continuing his passion for aviation as a pilot of smaller commercial aircraft and as a flight instructor. Together, Mike and Marie served in Africa, flying supplies into Sudan during the genocide in the late 1980s, and later serving in a similar mission in Sierra Leone—quietly living out their faith through action and compassion.

Mike had a lifelong love of learning and reading and could often finish a book in just two days. He completed more than 60 puzzles, frequently inviting family members to join him at the table. Summers were spent camping with Marie in their camper, creating memories they both cherished. Mike led the JOY Bible Study at Love of Christ Lutheran Church for many years, volunteered in service to the homeless, and was a familiar and caring presence in his neighborhood—especially during winter, when neighbors could count on him to plow their driveways without ever being asked.

Above all, Mike was devoted to his family, his faith, and serving others.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; his children, Kati Lonnquist and Mickey Thern; his grandchildren, Joseph (Candy) Reese, John Michael Reese, Jubilee Starling, Nicole (Jake) Jones, and Kelsi (Winston) Tseng; and his great-grandchildren, McKenzie Reese, McKayla Reese, Wyatt Reese, Owen Jones, and Julian Tseng.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Eldora Zaske, and his siblings, Janice McGowen and James Zaske.