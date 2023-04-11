Michigan Man Pleas Guilty to Assault Following Road Rage Incident

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to assault following a road rage incident near Avon back in September.

Twenty-three-year-old Shannon Woods pleaded guilty to second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a caller told them another driver fired a gun at his vehicle, striking him.

Records show a driving dispute took place between Woods and the victim, when Wood allegedly fired a handgun at the victims vehicle. The victim received a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose.

Woods will be sentenced on June 1st.

