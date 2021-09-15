Michelle Ann Schueller, 62, Richmond

October 24, 1958 – September 11, 2021

A Gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud, MN. A private burial will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Michelle was born October 24, 1958, to Dominic and Eleanor (Weis) Wiatrowski. Michelle received her angel wings on September 11, 2021, after a long journey with breast cancer. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1977. She went to Cosmetology school and later gaining her license to be an esthetician.

Michelle married James Schueller in 1982, and to this union they were blessed with two sons. They later divorced and she went on to work various jobs that included retail, cosmetology, and a profession in skin care. Michelle owned and operated a successful business, practicing her passion of skin care for several years (Clinical Skin Therapies), to which she created many long friendships with her clients that continued long after choosing to end that venture.

Michelle would probably say the best jobs she ever had was being a Mother and Grandmother because of course, it was never really a job, it was a loving benefit of her life. She was a strong person who loved her family with all her being. She poured herself into her family and was a strong loving support to each of them. Her love for her family was truly beyond measure. Michelle was talented and giving. There was no one who could do Christmas the way she did, filled with love and trays of homemade treats she made for her family. She made everything in life seem easy no matter the battle. Michelle accomplished so much along the way and gifted her family and close friends with such things that are deeply felt in their hearts and that will live on forever in their lives.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dan (Katie) Schueller, and their children Karah, Scarlett, Aurora, and Freya; Bob Schueller, and his children Lila and James; brother, Mark Wiatrowski (Kim Sandstrom); sister Linda Wiatrowski (John Lang); and “step” daughter Caroline Brand. Cousins, relatives, exchange students she had the pleasure of being “Mom” for, and of course, her close friends from high school whom she remained in contact with throughout her life as well as her many close friends she gained along her journey through her short lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother Michael, and sister Mary Jo.