August 9, 1950 - July 17, 2025

Michele D. Busch, of Foley, was born August 9th, 1950, in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, to Keith and Viola (Grundmeyer) Heidemann. Michele spent her first few years of grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Iberia before moving to her childhood home in South St. Paul, where she attended Immanuel Lutheran through 8th grade and graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1968.

After high school, Michele met the love of her life and soulmate, Byron. A few months later, Byron's draft card was pulled, and he was deployed to Korea as an MP. They corresponded by letter, and in 1969, at the age of 19, Michele flew to Tokyo, Japan, where they were engaged during Byron's R&R. They married on July 24th, 1971, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in South St. Paul. They lived in Highland Park, then Michigan's Upper Peninsula, before settling in Glenwood, Minnesota, where they had 2 children. In 1990, they moved to St. Cloud, where they raised their family, and in 2022, they moved to Foley, where they remained close to her son and his family until her death.

Michele began volunteering at the Coborn Cancer Healing Center after beating breast cancer, and she remained on the volunteer staff for the next 20 years. Her caring and compassionate nature made her a rock to countless patients over the years, and she was the face of hope and strength to many. Her favorite saying, "Every day's a blessing", will ring on in the hearts of those she loved and cared for, and those who loved and cared for her.

In August 2024, Michele began her battle with endometrial cancer, and her warrior spirit carried her through 6 rounds of chemo until she was declared in remission last March. Unfortunately, bone pain began a few months later, and bone metastases were detected in late May. Michele underwent procedures at the Mayo Clinic to help relieve pain and began chemotherapy in June, but the disease had proved too aggressive. She spent her final hours in the care of incredible nursing and hospice staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice, and went home to be with her Savior just before 5 am on Thursday, July 17th. Her family will never say she died of cancer; rather, she beat death when she passed through the gates of Heaven.

Michele is survived by her beloved husband, Byron, of Foley; her children, Kimberley (Mark) Lakosky of Chanhassen, and Cedric (Kelli) Busch of Foley; her grandchildren, Dathan, Taryn, Bennett, Zack, and Alex; her brother, Richard "Dick" (Noni) Heidemann of Burnsville, her sister Eileen (Tom) Spreeeman of Hudson, WI, and their children and spouses. She also leaves behind her dear Survivor Sisters, countless cousins, friends, and extended family members in both Minnesota and Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation in honor of Michele's life will be held on Wednesday, July 23rd from 4-7 pm at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, located at 3013 Roosevelt Rd, St. Cloud, with a funeral service the following afternoon, Thursday, July 24th at 2 pm at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, located at 2555 Clearwater Rd. in St. Cloud.

Her family welcomes all to attend both the visitation and funeral service, and would like to ask those in attendance to acknowledge that July 24th would have been Byron and Michele's 54th wedding anniversary.