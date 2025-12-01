ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man with a violent past has been sentenced to prison after being convicted on a felony gun charge following an incident with the mother of his children.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 38-year-old Michael Wilson Sr. to three-and-a-half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun. Wilson was also sentenced for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

The order was issued in July after Wilson was convicted in Stearns County of making threats of violence against the victim. He also has a conviction for 1st-degree attempted murder out of Illinois in 2006.

St. Cloud Police responded to a residence on 33rd Street on the morning of November 9th after a 911 open line came from the home.

Officers arrived and spotted Wilson exiting the victim's residence. He went back inside when the officer commanded him to approach. Wilson was then seen running from the back of the building. He was found hiding behind a nearby air conditioning unit.

A woman at the home told officers that Wilson had pushed her up against the wall, tried to intimidate and scare her. She believed Wilson had a handgun inside his front sweatshirt pocket because of the weight it created in the pocket. Wilson is accused of leaving the residence and returning without the object in the pocket.

The victim said Wilson never brandished a gun, but that he was known to carry one. Officers say they found a gun in the mulch by the front door of a neighbor's home and a plastic bag containing pills where Wilson was hiding.

Court records allege Wilson made a phone call from jail, indicating he needed to get a hold of his nephew and that the nephew needed to report to police that he had lost his gun in the area of the victim's home.

The charges also allege Wilson called the victim from jail and instructed her to go find a baggie of pills he left behind, and got angry when she was unable to follow his instructions. The drugs had already been confiscated by police earlier in the investigation.

Wilson was sentenced in November after pleading guilty to the charges.

