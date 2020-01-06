Michael William Braun, 91, Paynesville, formerly of Regal

May 18, 1928 - January 4, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Michael William Braun, 91 of Paynesville, Formerly of Regal. He died, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at CentraCare Health – Koronis Manor in Paynesville, MN. The Reverend Glenn Krystosek will be the celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Regal. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Mike was born on May 18, 1928 in Lake Henry Township, Stearns County, MN, the son of John and Susan (Heinen) Braun. He grew up on the family farm and attended District 96 Elementary School and graduated from Belgrade High School. On November 22, 1951, Mike was united in marriage to Gladys Nietfeld in Meire Grove. They made their home near Regal where they farmed. After retiring they moved into the town of Regal. After his wife Gladys died on December 8, 2014, Mike then moved to 700 Stearns in Paynesville, MN which has been his home since that time.

While on the farm, Mike was an award-winning dairy farmer. He and Gladys had their own spearing ice houses, they both enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mike enjoyed a good game of cards and was willing to take your money. He loved watching sports and especially the Regal Baseball Team. Mike will be remembered as a compassionate, thoughtful man, a devoted father who loved his family and had a good sense of humor. While at 700 Stearns, Mike met his special friend Anna and they spent many good times together, including trips to the casino.

He is survived by; his children, Catherine (Robert) Kohlmeier of Duluth, John (Jackie) Braun of Paynesville, Philip (Gale) Braun of Avon, and Gregory (Mary) Braun of Cold Spring; one daughter-in-law, Carolyn “Curly” Braun of Belgrade; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter; his special friend Anna Johnsrud, nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; his wife of 63 years, Gladys; one son, Michael Jr. (Mickey); one great granddaughter, Delaney Braun; two sisters, Alvina and Lucille; and six brothers, Aloys, Elmer, Walter, Othmar, Jerome, and Father Virgil.