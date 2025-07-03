March 17, 1953 - June 30, 2025

A Celebration of Life event will take place on Thursday, July 17, 2025 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at The Buff in Big Lake for Michael Vito, 72 of Big Lake who died on June 30, 2025 at his home in Big Lake. Burial will be at a later date at Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids.

Michael was born March 17, 1953 in Minneapolis to William & Lucille (Miller) Vito. He worked as a photographer and musician for many years.

He is survived by his lifetime partner Nadyne Elder, son Brandon (Jill Larson-Vito) of Elk River; grandchildren, Kaden Meeks-Vito, Jace Larson-Vito, brother, Kevin Vito and brother-in-law Brian Dahl.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Toni Dahl.