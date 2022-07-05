Michael Vincent Waytashek, 55, Little Falls

April 18, 1967 - July 3, 2022

Michael Vincent Waytashek, 55 year old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, July 3, 2022 as the result of Side by Side accident. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 8 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 9 at the church. A full and complete notice will follow.