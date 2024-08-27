Michael T. Zeug, 67, St. Cloud

August 1, 1957 – August 15, 2024

Michael Thomas Zeug, age 67, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, August 15, 2024 at his home.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, August 24, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN.

Michael was born August 1, 1957 in Willimantic, CT to Michael L. and Maude M. (Wilson) Zeug. He married Nancy Olson on August 7, 1981 in Shakopee, MN. Michael was employed as an over the road truck driver. He retired in 2022. Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to the casino.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; children, Joshua (Sara) Zeug, Jamie (Tony) Zeug, and Jessica Anderson; brother, Tim (Dawn) Zeug; sister Ann (Zippy) Caplan; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Ava.