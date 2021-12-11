Michael T. Zemlin, 76, Big Lake

February 13, 1945 - December 7, 2021

Michael T. Zemlin, age 76 of Big Lake died Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathy Homstrom. Survivors include his wife Cathy of Big Lake; children, Yvonne of Buffalo; Robert (Crystal) of Blaine; grandchildren, Jack Zemlin, Tonya (Darren) Neske, great grandchildren, Derek and Trevor. Mike worked as a quality control inspector for Twin City Di Casting in Monticello and prior to that he worked at St. Jude Hospital and Fleet Farm. He was a big history buff and enjoyed good music. He was very intelligent and was a gentleman all the way.

Service will be 1pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake with visitation 1 hour prior to services.