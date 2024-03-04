Michael R. Roettger, 70, Richmond

December 17, 1953 - March 1, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Michael R. Roettger age 70, who died Friday, March 1 at St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the church narthex prior to the service.

Michael was born on December 17, 1953, in Richmond, MN to Ralph and Marilyn (Wenner) Roettger. He worked for Wacosa with all of his friends in St. Cloud. Michael enjoyed creating artwork and listening to music.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn; best friend Leroy Larson; siblings, Mark (Janel), Dick Comden, James, Bill, and Tom (Brenda); nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Mike, Ruby, June, Ryan, Ian, Andrew, and Amy.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph and sister, Mary.