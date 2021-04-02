Michael Parnell Voz, 70, St. Stephen

November 15, 1950 - April 1, 2021

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph for Michael Parnell Voz, age 70, of St. Stephen, who passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Michael was referred to as Mike, Papa or even Mad Mike. He was truly one of a kind.

Mike was born in 1950 in St. Cloud, MN to Donna (Reber), and Parnell Voz. After living in St. Joseph, MN most of his childhood, he graduated from Tech High School in 1970, and entered the Vietnam War draft. Upon return from being based in Germany, he married Karen Kron in 1975 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN. The couple had joyfully celebrated 46 years of marriage this past January.

In 1975 they welcomed their son Ryan Michael. The memories the three of them made along the way will never be forgotten, especially living on the farm in Cold Spring, MN.

If you met Mike, you NEVER forgot him.

His genuine, simple approach to life was infectious. He valued the small things in life and saw the GOOD in everyone. Mike was a very humble man who was generous of his time, and never expected any type of recognition.

He was rarely serious in life, and ironically left this world on April Fool’s Day. He was a tremendous father figure to his son, brothers, sister Mary, in-laws and even neighborhood kids. Mike had two best friends in his grandkids Noah and Eva, and he could be best described as a kid at heart.

He was currently volunteering at various community organizations and was preparing for his return to his dream job at Stearns County Park Department. After 34 years of working at the Sartell Papermill, he retired following the 2012 explosion.

He was an outdoorsman his entire life enjoying time spent at baseball parks, fishing and eating ice cream. He was also known to have a sweet tooth for chocolate.

Mike is survived by his sweetheart, Karen Sue; son, Ryan (Melissa); grandchildren, Noah and Eva (Voz) Avon, MN; brothers, Tim (Anita Avila) Voz of Seattle, WA, Gerard (Nancy Jost) Voz of Fergus Falls, MN, and John (Heidi) Voz of Detroit Lakes, MN; beloved in-laws, Kristin and Kevin Sanders and Keith and Mary Kron, and many nieces and nephews, along with many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary.

Rest in Peace Mike, Papa, Mad Mike. You are missed by so many already.

At Mike’s request, the family will be having a celebration of life event for family and friends at a future date this upcoming summer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Catholic Charities Food Bank, St. Cloud where Mike volunteered, or your local food bank of choice.