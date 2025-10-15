April 10, 1960 – October 9, 2025



Michael Kim Paetznick, age 65, passed away on October 9, 2025, in Saint Cloud, MN. A Service will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 11 am at Grace United Methodist, Saint Cloud. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Mike was born on April 10, 1960, to Otto and Inez (Kohlhoff) Paetznick in Saint Cloud, MN. He was an avid member of Grace United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed participating in domino game nights and movie nights—especially those featuring his favorite genre, comedy.

For over 30 years, Mike owned and operated Mike’s Small Engine Repair, serving the local community. After retiring from the repair business, he continued to stay active by driving for Good Guys, and later alongside his good friend, Gene.

Mike especially loved collecting nickels and antique coins, always searching for unique finds. One of his favorite family traditions was attending car races in Alexandria, MN, and Cedar Lake, WI; something they will miss doing together.

Survivors include, his siblings, Ronald (Laura) Wegner, of Kansas City MO, Debra Paetznick of Sauk Rapids, MN, Connie (Svend) Pedersen of Aalborg, Denmark, Trudy (Robert) Bachman of Costa Rica, and Robert Paetznick of Minneapolis, MN; Seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Inez Paetznick, and brother, Keith Paetznick.