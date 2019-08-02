Michael P. Grogan, 62, Sartell

March 28, 1957 - July 31, 2019



Michael P. Grogan, 62 years old of Sartell, Minnesota, passed away on July 31, 2019.

Mike grew up in Highland Park, MN and attended Highland Park High School. He graduated with a finance degree from UMD in 1980. He achieved an MBA at the University of St. Thomas in 1987. He had vast experience in various finance positions with a lifelong career in business banking; most recently Senior Vice President at Sentry Bank.

He was a Board Member & President of the St. Cloud Area YMCA, Campaign Manager of Richland/Wilkin United Way, past President of Breckenridge Rotary, treasurer at Bethel Lutheran Church, and past President of Toastmasters. He also was a Junior Achievement Instructor at the St. Cloud North Middle School and coached the boys 7th grade basketball team.

Mike loved to be active. If he wasn’t playing on his golf league or hockey league, he was helping his kids with the next project. He loved to sail his catamaran at the cabin on Gull Lake and was a great water skier and downhill skier. Mike loved skating on the pond in the backyard, even if it was -40 outside, and was always in the mood for a game of 500 or challenging a friend to a ping-pong tournament. He was a hard worker; both at work and at home. Mike was an avid reader (especially the classics), and he ran the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth four times. He was always planning the next trip or adventure. Mike had a great sense of humor and looked forward to his annual “guy’s weekend” with his high school/college friends for the past 39 years. He was a man of strong faith that grounded his family and kept them connected.

Mike is survived by his wife Cindy and children: Nicole (Bryce), Stephanie & John and his siblings Kathleen (Günter) Retkowski, Sharon (Dennis) Simon, Brian (Kate) Grogan, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Beverly (Ralph) Grogan.

A Memorial Service will be held at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell, MN at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the services Friday all at the church.