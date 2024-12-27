Michael P. Arnold, 76, Elk River

June 10, 1948 - December 23, 2024

Michael Arnold, beloved father and husband, age 76 of Elk River, died at home on December 23, 2024 from pancreatic cancer.

He was born on June 10, 1948 to Philip and Doris (Weis) Arnold of Clear Lake, MN. Mike was a graduate of St. Cloud Tech, excelling in sports - playing baseball, football, and basketball. He continued to play basketball for four years at St. Cloud State University. Upon graduation, Mike taught physical education at Bertha-Hewitt, then business and swimming at Princeton High School, where he coached the 1973-74 basketball team to a District 16 championship. He later went into the family business as parts manager and co-owner of Arnold’s Equipment, Inc. of St. Cloud. As an adult, sports continued to be a big part of Mike’s life, playing town baseball at Foley and Princeton – once throwing a no-hitter – and basketball and softball for many years in Elk River. Mike enjoyed duck hunting and fishing, with frequent trips to Lake Kabetogama and the Boundary Waters. His varied interests expanded beyond sports, including singing in church choir, going to Minnesota Orchestra concerts, spending time at the family cabin, hiking, family trips throughout the country, and his hobby–chopping wood. Connections with people were very important to Mike, as he enjoyed seeing a relative, friend, or acquaintance anytime he left the house. His warmth, humor, and dedication to family will be greatly missed.

Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan, son Scott (Rosa), daughter Stephanie (Matt), and grandchildren Leo, Gus, Sabine, and Christopher, in addition to his five siblings Tim (Diane), Pat (Shelley), Jeff (Christine), Bob (Linda), and Deb (EJ).

A visitation will be held January 25 at 9:00 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 566 4th Street NW, Elk River. Memorials can be made to the Superior Hiking Trail Association or to the Minnesota Orchestral Association.