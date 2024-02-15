Michael “Mike/Mikey” Scherer, 70, St. Joseph

August 22, 1953 - February 13, 2024

attachment-Michael Scherer loading...

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday all at Heritage Hall in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Mike was born on August 22, 1953 in St. Cloud to Eugene and Myra (Murphy) Scherer. He married Ann Gertken on June 4, 1983. Mike spent his entire life working at Scherer Trucking in St. Joseph, Minnesota. If you asked him, he’d say he’s been trucking since he was minus 2 years old, as his father Gene began the company in 1951. He became the president of the company for his dad in 1978. Mike and his brother Chuck purchased the company in 1983. Throughout his 54-year career, Mike drove, dispatched, and managed. As the company continued to grow, his connection to the community and his customers grew as well. Mike and Chuck retired July 1, 2022, when they sold the business to Bill Scherer making it a three-generation company. Gene Scherer would be so proud! Anywhere Mike went, he was well-known.

Mike loved his company and put all his energy into it, but also was sure to make time for his friends and family. He loved vacations, camping, playing around with the grandkids, and all social gatherings. Mike will be remembered for being a soft-hearted guy who always had a smile on his face and didn’t want any trouble. He loved to socialize and tell stories to make others and himself laugh. He had a knack for turning a shitshow situation into a joke! We’ll always remember his advice of “just relax”, “let ‘er buck!”, and “get the kids a cone!”

One of Mike’s happiest moments of the last year, was celebrating his and Ann’s Anniversary/birthday/retirement party, on June 4th, 2023, at Shady’s in St. Anna featuring the Minnesota Dutchmen Polka Band. It was an amazing celebration with over 400 friends and family. It meant so much to Mike to be surrounded by the people he loved the most. A special thank you to all that were able to attend and share in Mike’s happiness. You made his life enjoyable and worthwhile.

Mike is survived by his wife Ann; children; Joy (Jeff) Williams of Blaine, MN, Angela “Angie” Scherer of Gardner, KS, Michelle “Mickey” Killam of Otsego, MN; Grandchildren; Joy’s sons, Jack and Jaden, and Mickey’s children, Mason, Jake, Devon, and Melanie; siblings, Sheryl “Sherrie” (Richard) Mertes of Elkhorn, WI, Mary Jo (Dennis) Duncombe of Sandy, Utah, Charles “Chuck” (Ann) of St. Joseph, Kimberly “Kim” (David) DeHaan of Elkhorn, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Scherer, Mother Myra Scherer; brothers-in-law John, Duane “Wayne”, and Lenny Gertken.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Special thank you to the amazing nurses, staff, and volunteers at Quiet Oaks Hospice House who made sure his last moments were as peaceful as could be.