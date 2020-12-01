Michael “Mike” Winter, 78, Roscoe

July 20, 1942 – November 24, 2020

Michael Arthur Winter, age 78 of Roscoe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24 at the Assumption Home of Cold Spring. There will be a celebration of Michael’s life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Dan & Terri Winter’s farm, 32125 County Road 14, Paynesville, MN.

Michael was born on July 20, 1942 in Richmond, the son of Ervin and Ludwina (Ramler) Winter. He was united in marriage to Sharon Nieland on October 1, 1966 in St. Cloud and their union was blessed with 6 children. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, playing cards, following his kids’ sports teams as they grew up, and spending time with his grandkids. He eventually retired from working at FingerHut.

Michael will always be remembered by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Winter; children, Michelle (Craig) Reinke of Richmond, Mark (Kelly Tuchscherer) Winter of Eagan, James (Gina) Winter of Rockville, Joseph (Michele) Winter of Albany, Kenneth (Gina) Winter of Roscoe, Keith (Sara) Winter of St. Cloud; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Adeline (Bill) Boucher, Mary (Vernon “Butch”) Kotz, Ruthie (Steve) Larson, Dan (Terri) Winter, Tim Winter, Bill (Cindy) Winter; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Ludwina Winter; brother, Joseph; and sister, Rita.