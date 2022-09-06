Michael “Mike” P. Benusa, 67, Cushing

September 5, 1954 - September 3, 2022

A gathering to celebrate the life of Michael “Mike” Benusa, 67, who passed away on September 3, after a 30 year battle with cancer, will be on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at: The Regency - 912 West St. Germain Street, Suite 912, Saint Cloud MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 9, at 12:30 PM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Rev. Timothy Baltes as officiant. Visitation available an hour before the mass at the church. Reception after service in the cafeteria. A private burial will be at Scandia Valley Cemetery in Cushing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mike was born on September 5, 1954 to Gerald and Janice (Kobilka) Benusa in Bitburg, West Germany. He married Elaine Meyer on June 3, 1978 at St. Paul’s Church in Sauk Centre. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Cloud State University in 1979 and then began his working career in Anchorage AK, transferred by Price Waterhouse to Portland OR. Mike was sent to Hong Kong by Nike where he served as the Director of Finance for the Asia Pacific Region and then onto Africa, based out of Melbourne Australia. In 2001 the family moved to St. Cloud where he co-founded an accounting firm until it merged with LB Carlson, Minneapolis, from which he retired December 2021.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, woodworking and took great pride in keeping up maintenance at their lake home and having a beautiful lawn. He will be greatly missed by his wife and sons.

Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elaine; sons, Philip (Ashley) of Hong Kong and Jeffrey of Nashville, TN; grandson Julian, parents, Jerry and Jan Benusa of Cushing and siblings, Tim (Lisa) Benusa of Powhaton, VA, Cindy (Joel) Racchini of Edina, Jeff (Paula) Benusa of Aitkin and Dave (Kelly) Benusa of St. Michael.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict or a charitable organization that assists persons in need.