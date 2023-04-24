Michael “Mike” C. Weir, 76, Becker

October 5, 1946 - April 20, 2023

attachment-Mike Weir loading...

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. with military honors at 4:30 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Michael “Mike” Weir, age 76, who passed away at his home in Becker on April 20, 2023 after battling cancer for the 5th time.

Mike was born October 5, 1946 to Floyd and Lorine (Dahn) Weir in Saint Peter, Minnesota. Mike was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 and subsequently served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Becker and married Peggy on June 7, 1969. They first lived in Big Lake, then built their home in Becker, where they raised their family.

Mike was a very hard worker and had to be doing something all the time. Mike was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone anytime. He was most proud of his family and loved spending time with his grandkids. Mike was loyal, loving, caring, and had a great sense of humor. Mike loved to make people laugh. Mike was a member of Becker American Legion Post #193. He worked at Elk River Cretex for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino and watching the Vikings, NASCAR, and old westerns on TV.

Mike is survived by his wife, Peggy of Becker; daughter, Jackie Weir of Rogers; son, Jim (Denise) Weir of Becker; grandkids, Ronni and Poppi Weir of Becker; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Weir; and in-laws, Earl and Josephine Ouellette.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice for all the wonderful care to Mike.