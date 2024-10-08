Michael Kosloski, 69, Rice

November 17, 1954 - September 21, 2024

attachment-Michael Kosloski loading...

Michael Kosloski, age 69 of Rice, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 21, 2024. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2024 at the Foley Funeral Home in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Michael Kosloski was born November 17, 1954 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Richard and Dorothy (Theis) Kosloski. He married Beverly Skajewski on November 4, 1977 in South Dakota. The couple raised their family near Rice. Michael owned and operated his own trucking business, Mike Kosloski Trucking and also worked as a mechanic all of his life. Mike could fix anything and was always willing to give a helping hand. He enjoyed snowmobiling and riding motorcycles but mostly enjoyed drag racing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his son and daughter: Jason (Andrea), Rice and Amy (Ryan) Gimbel of Maple Grove, grandchildren; Liberty & Mallory Kosloski and Jackson & Hailey Gimbel, a sister, Roxie (Richard) Kosloski and brothers, Pat, Rice and Vern (Kim) of Rice. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Beverly, sister, Pam Katka and brother, Jeffery Kosloski.