May 14, 1992 - December 6, 2025

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Michael Kjaer, aged 33, of Royalton, Minnesota, passed away on December 6, 2025, at St. Cloud Hospital following a courageous battle with diabetes. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Michael was born on May 14, 1992, to Anthony and Julianne (Thomalla) Kjaer in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The Kjaer family later settled in Royalton, where Michael thrived as a member of the marching band, showcasing his musical talent by playing the tuba, including the iconic song "Renegade" by Styx. He was also actively involved in the Royalton football program and graduated with the class of 2011. After high school, Michael briefly worked at Menards in St. Cloud and most recently served in the deli department at the Little Falls Walmart.

His passion for sound was evident in his enjoyment of tinkering with car audio systems, particularly relishing the experience of bass-driven music. He found joy in attending car shows, and cherished moments spent in the family’s 1963 Chevy Impala. Michael also loved cats.

He is survived by his father Anthony Kjaer of Little Falls, his mother Julie Thomalla of Harding, his brother Ryan (Erin Nelson) Kjaer of Rice; niece, Hazel Kjaer and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, all of whom will carry his memory with them. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and great-grandparents.