Michael John Schoenbauer, 78, St. Cloud

May 23, 1946 - January 20, 2025

Michael John Schoenbauer, age 78, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2025, at Serenity Village in Avon, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. A visitation will be held on January 27, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 5:00 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, located at 3013 Roosevelt Road, St Cloud, MN 56301. Family and friends are invited to join together to honor and celebrate Michael’s remarkable life. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Michael was born on May 23, 1946, in New Prague, Minnesota, to Amelia "Molly" (Seifert) and John Schoenbauer. He graduated from New Prague High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in teaching from Mankato College. His educational background and passion for learning influenced many in his life.

Michael served his country honorably in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971, a testament to his character and sense of duty. His experiences shaped him into a man who approached life with humor and simplicity, earning the affection and respect of those around him. Michael and Bonnie Deutsch were married on August 13, 1968, in New Prague, MN, and had two children together. Michael was a dedicated driver for Scarince until his retirement in 2015, a decision that followed the passing of his beloved wife, Bonnie. He was a passionate hunter, finding joy in nature and the great outdoors.

He is survived by his two loving children, Scott (Lisa) Schoenbauer of Florida and Tammy (Jason) Hooper of St. Cloud. Michael cherished his grandchildren, Dallas, Macy, and Miles, along with his great-granddaughter, Baylor. He also leaves behind his devoted sisters, Frances Christian, Susan Thurin, and Judy Schremp.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Amelia "Molly" (Seifert) and John Schoenbauer; his wife, Bonnie Schoenbauer, on March 3, 2015; and his brothers, Quentin, Cleo, and Clemence Schoenbauer.

His resilience and humor will be fondly remembered, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.