December 13, 1952 - February 21, 2025

Michael Jay Juergens was born on December 13,1952. He passed away on February 21, 2025, in Cold Spring, MN.

Michael worked for the United Parcel Service and retired after 30 years. He was an outdoor enthusiast, true friend, and faithful husband.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Denise (Nihart) Juergens.

In keeping with Mike’s wishes, no service will be held.