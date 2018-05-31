Michael J. Klinkner, 71, Sartell

July 2, 1946 - May 31, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Jimmy’s Pour House, 22 2nd Ave. N., Sauk Rapids for Michael J. Klinkner, age 71, who passed away Thursday at Sterling Park Healthcare Center in Waite Park. Burial will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell.

Michael is survived by his wife, Jolene of Sartell; stepsons, Dana Mayse of Sartell and Joshua (Lani) Mayse of Sauk Rapids; step grandchildren, Michael, Brandon and Libertey Mayse; brother, John (Joan) Klinkner of Monticello; sisters, Karen (Ken) Mehr of St. Cloud, Kay Heltemes of Arizona, and Mary Klinkner of Arizona. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob & Clara (Thyen) Klinkner; brother, David Klinkner; and sister, Margie Klinkner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.