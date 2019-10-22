Michael G. Batcheller, 68, Golden Valley, formerly of St. Cloud

August 11, 1951 – October 20, 2019

Michael G. “Mike” Batcheller, age 68, of Golden Valley formerly of St Cloud, passed away on October 20, 2019 at Brookview A Villa Center in Golden Valley, MN.

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hope Covenant Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Urn placement will be at the North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Michael G. “Mike” Batcheller was born August 11, 1951 in Davenport, IA to Robert and Elaine (Knutson) Batcheller.

Mike enjoyed dancing, fishing and trap shooting. Mike had a strong faith and always kept a Daily Prayer Devotional booklet nearby.

Mike is survived by his mother, Elaine Batcheller of Forest Lake; children Christina (Christopher) Goulet of St. Cloud, Dennis G. Batcheller of Otsego, and Candace Batcheller of Albertville; sisters, Mary Kay Drews of Stillwater, Caroline Windau of St. Louis Park, and Julie Batcheller of Belmont, NC; brother, David (Jesse) Batcheller of Forest Lake; and 15 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.