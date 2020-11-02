Michael D. Stice, 73, Cold Spring

March 17, 1947 - October 27, 2020

A celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Cold Spring for Michael D. Stice, age 73, who died Tuesday at his home. Those attending the service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Mike was born on March 17, 1947 in San Diego, CA to Jack and Angeline (Just) Stice. He married Ellen Belling on August 19, 1979 in Dilworth, MN. Mike was a professional Rock & Roll musician and led a successful local band for many years, ultimately receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Minnesota Rock and Country Hall of Fame. He also worked construction and was a CNA at St. Benedict Center, where the residents were fond of him and his singing. In addition to music, he loved fishing, boating, grilling, golfing, and enjoyed a good political discussion. Some of the things Elly loved about Mike were that he was a dreamer, a mesmerizing guitarist, a great husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen; children, Mikey (Rowena), Leah, Jason (Kelly); grandchildren, Adrianna, Cheyenne, Nico and a grandson on the way; sisters, Sheri (Dennis) Bengtson and Cindy Stice.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jeff and infant sister, Beverly Ann.