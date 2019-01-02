Michael D. Imholte, 40, Eden Valley

March 1, 1978 - January 1, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 7, 2019 at 11:00am at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Michael D. Imholte, age 40, who passed away Tuesday. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Michael was born March 1, 1978 in Litchfield to Dennis & Lois (Arens) Imholte. His childhood was spent living on the family farm south of Watkins. Here is where he found his love for the outdoors: the beauty of nature, fishing, trap shooting, and duck hunting. He enjoyed this time spent together with family. He attended St. Anthony's Catholic school in Watkins and graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins High School in 1996. Michael attending St. Cloud Technical College and took classes for business management. His talents of being able to look at a situation objectively, to lead a team, and to actively listen and encourage those around him, was put to use at his time spent working at HTI, Nordic Components, and the last 8 years, 3M in Hutchinson. Here he met so many of his friends.

Michael worked hard and enjoyed spending time visiting with those of similar interests. He would talk for hours with those who needed anything. He offered life advice, jokes from any subject imaginable, stories about those he worked with, and any funny occurrences he came across. His generosity was as big as he was and he was the first to help you get what you needed with a contribution from the "International Bank of Uncle Michael". To his godchildren, Nicholas and Taylor, he has forever been the "Godfather" or the "Boss" and was quick to hand out their "paychecks". It was a dollar here or there as children and generous gifts as they aged. It was important to him that he showed his love for them with the time they spent together.

Michael was always about the story; he would describe the picture and situation so clearly that one could see it as if they were there and enjoy the same humor, contradictions, or pure absurdity that he found in so many different situations. If you weren't paying attention, his slightly underhanded sarcasm would catch you off your game. His knowledge and large vocabulary was likely to kick your butt in a game of Words with Friends. He knew his audience if you had the time for him, he always had the time for you.

He is survived by his parents, Dennis & Lois Imholte of Eden Valley; sister and brothers, Cindy (James) Solvie of Morris, John (Rhonda) Imholte of Paynesville, Steve (Kristi) Imholte of St. Martin, and Dale (Valerie) Imholte of Eden Valley; and 13 nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his nephews, Benjamin Solvie and Thomas Imholte; and grandfathers, Urban Arens and Jerome Imholte.