Michael D. Hobbs, 81, Golden Valley

March 8, 1941 – August 23, 2022

Michael Dewitt Hobbs, age 81, of Golden Valley, MN passed away on August 23, 2022 at Country Manor in Sartell, MN. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in St. Croix Falls Cemetery, St. Croix Falls, WI. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Michael was born March 8, 1941 to Frank and Elizabeth (Simonson) Hobbs in St. Cloud, MN. Michael graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1959, then graduated from St. Cloud State College. He was employed at H.B. Fuller in St. Paul and Palatine, Illinois, Tonka Corporation in Mound, MN and with his family’s company Simonson Lumber. He served in the Minnesota National Guard. Michael immersed himself in many areas of interest – astronomy, organ music and organ building, classical music, scuba diving, downhill and cross country skiing, camping and canoeing with his buddy Dr. Michael Palmen, sailing with Minnetonka Yacht Club. He was an avid reader of history and biographies. Michael served on boards at Groves Academy and Minnetonka Yacht Club and on the property committee at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother William. He is survived by wife Sandra, daughters Marcia and Michelle, brothers Stephen (Connie) and Richard (Sharon), nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Country Manor in Sartell, MN to whom his care had been entrusted for the past 2 1/2 years and to Pastor Bill Arvan for his spiritual guidance. Memorials preferred to Groves Academy in St. Louis Park, MN or Children’s Home Society of MN in St. Paul, MN.