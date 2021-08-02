Michael Cross, 67, Popple Creek

August 4, 1953 - July 31, 2021

Michael Cross, age 67, passed away suddenly July 31, 2021, at his home in Popple Creek, MN. There will be a visitation from 4 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Michael Alan Cross was born at the Navel Air Station in Lakehurst, New Jersey on August 4, 1953 to Alan Viking Cross and Eunice Delilah Latterell Cross. He graduated from Foley Senior High School in 1971. He was highly intelligent and attended St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota and graduated with a BS in Biology. He worked at Electrolux Mfg in St. Cloud, MN for 25+ year and most recently was employed by FDC of St. Cloud. Mike was good at working crossword puzzles and Trivial Pursuit. Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman. Each fall he did his best to harvest a deer from his property. He loved the beauty of wilderness and took great joy in trips to Texas and the Pacific Coast and points in between. He took delight taking walks in the woods around his house or down the quiet rural road. This man was hardworking but quiet and gentle. He may never know the impact he had on people who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Aileen Zhang and son, Majade Cross; mother Eunice Delilah Latterell Cross; sisters and brother Carol Cross-Volp (Larry Koeneke), Maple Grove; Mari (Mark) Sikorski, Eden Prairie; Elizabeth ‘Betsy” (Scott) Kaercher, Blaine; Jon (Linda) Cross, Foley; Catherine (Ken) Garmany, Ladera Ranch, CA, nieces and nephews Robert (Megan) Volp, Christine (Tony) Volp-Hodgkins, Marci Koeneke, Richard Volp, Kevin Koeneke, Katie (Steve) Renner-Welle, Mellissa (Dean) Lunderberg, Melissa (Dave Leyk) Kaercher, Nick Reimann, Amanda (Sean) Kowalzek, Amy Cross, Hugh Garmany, Mitchell, Garmany and 17 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Alan Viking Cross in 2016, two brother-in-laws Nicholas Watercott and Michael Reimann and niece Dana Koeneke.