Michael B. King, 45, Grand Rapids

July 19, 1971 - April 22, 2017

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Oakwood Community Church in Becker for Michael. B. King, age 45, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gerry Bass will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Becker. There will be a Celebration of Life in Blackberry, MN at a later date.

Michael was born July 19, 1971 in Grand Rapids to Curtis and Peggy (Patten) King. He married Andrea Bollig on May 3, 1997 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He lived in Becker from 1985 – 2015 when he moved back to Grand Rapids. Michael worked as an electrician for IBEW Union # 292. He enjoyed hunting, music, traveling, camping, entertaining and hanging out with his friends. He was a caring, giving, kind, loyal friend with a great sense of humor.