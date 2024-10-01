Michael A. Wedin, 68, Clearwater

March 29, 1956 - September 28, 2024

Services celebrating the life of Michael A. Wedin will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 3, 2024, from 4-7 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Michael passed away peacefully on September 28, 2024, at Quiet Oaks in St. Cloud.

Michael was born on March 29, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN to Parnell “Mickey” and Elizabeth (Orth) Wedin. He spent most of his life in the St. Cloud area where he met and married the love of his life, Cheryl Smith, on June 19, 1976. Michael worked as a Metro Bus driver and then for the city of St. Cloud as a water specialist at the St. Cloud water plant until his retirement in 2018.

Michael loved traveling the country by Harley and convertible with his beautiful bride, Cheryl. For many years he enjoyed coaching Clear Lake youth baseball. He loved music, hunting, and fishing with friends and family. But, if you would have asked him, he loved his children and grandchildren most of all. Michael lived for creating new adventures for his family. Always a caring listener, always the superfan for his children and grandchildren, and always the rock of his family.

Michael is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Smith) Wedin; children, Lisa (Saul) Anderson of Clear Lake and David (Breann) Wedin of Milaca; grandchildren, Paige (Cole) Schreder, Taylor Anderson, Payton Anderson, Harper Wedin, and Weston Wedin; great-grandson, Beckett Schreder. He is also survived by his siblings, Tim (Colette) Wedin of California; Tom Wedin, John Wedin, Mary Wedin, Dan Wedin, and Joe Wedin all of the St. Cloud area.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mickey and Elizabeth (Orth) Wedin. He is also preceded by his brother, Terry Wedin.