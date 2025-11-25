ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new retail store in downtown St. Cloud is opening just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Metz & Co. is at the corner of West St. Germain Street and 7th Avenue.

The vintage store is owned and operated by Chad O'Brien, who also opened O'Brien's Dry Goods just a few doors down the street back in April.

He says O'Brien's has been very popular, especially with high school and college students.

We see a ton of kids on Saturdays and Sundays that are coming in specifically looking for clothing, going through our racks. Some kids are buying stuff that is older than them.

Metz & Co. will initially be open on just the main level with 15 vendors selling vintage and antique merchandise. O'Brien is also renovating the upper level, which will eventually add 20 more vendors.

He says weekend store traffic has been great at O'Brien's, and with two similar stores near each other, he is trying to create a destination shopping experience.

10 a.m. on a Saturday, people know we're going to open, and we've got people waiting to get into the store. It feels good to be doing that for downtown.

He says opening a second vintage store just six months after the first store makes sense because he's seen the demand.

We want to have a spot where, if people want to go out antiquing and vintage shopping, we have the square footage to see all kinds of stuff. This is not a five-minute store; it's going to take you some time. Plant to come down, get a coffee, and enjoy the downtown area.

Metz and Co. is in a historic 1875 building on the corner of St. Germain Street and 7th Avenue, which was home to Metzroth's Men's Clothing Store for more than 100 years.

Metz & Co. will open on Friday at 10:00 a.m. It will have the same hours as O'Brien's Dry Goods, Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

