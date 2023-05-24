Metro Bus Announces Bus Roadeo Winners

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Metro Bus has announced the winners of the Bus Roadeo held last week.

Get our free mobile app

In the Dial-A-Ride (small bus) Division:

David Peacock, Keith Drake, Larry Dolan

In the Fixed Route (large bus) Division:

Jason Hiivala, Adam Ploof, Julie Dockendorf

The top finishers will compete at the state competition in Rochester from July 21-22. Top finishers at the state level will compete in the national or international competition.

Metro Bus Operators from St. Cloud has taken first place at the Minnesota State Roadeo 24 times and placed in the top four in national competitions eight times.

READ RELATED ARTICLES