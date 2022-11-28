Metallica Comes Back to US Bank Stadium for Two Nights

Remember when US Bank Stadium announced that the first show would be Metallica when they opened in 2016? Actually the first show was country artist Luke Bryan the day before Metallica... but they were on the same weekend.

Some people mentioned that the sound was a bit off. Supposedly they have fixed this issue since Metallica played there 6 years ago, and now they will be back! And they will be playing for 2 nights. This is happening in 2024, so this is definitely planning ahead.

Metallica is bringing their M72 World Tour to US Bank Stadium August 16th and another show August 18th, 2024. It's a NO REPEAT WEEKEND! What that means is that there will be a completely different set list both nights. Also, the opening acts will be different. On the first night, the opening acts:

Pantera and Mammoth WVH. I've wanted to see Wolfie's band. This is going to be great.

The second night the opening acts will be different with:

Ice Nine Kills and Five Finger Death Punch. Both nights look great. If you can afford it, it probably will be a good idea to buy tickets for both dates.

Plus, part of the proceeds for each ticket sold will be going to Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation. If you are unfamiliar with this foundation, this is what they do:

How do you get tickets? Pre-sales will begin this week on November 30th. There will be 2 day tickets available, and discounted tickets for people under 16. Two day tickets will be available with an option to get the vinyl and/or CD of 72 Seasons on a pre-order. Single day tickets will be available on January 20th. All through Ticketmaster. You can get all of that information here.

