Merrill Alvin Hinkemeyer, 84, Cold Spring

August 25, 1937 - October 26, 2021

Merrill Alvin Hinkemeyer, 84, passed away October 26, 2021 at his Cold Spring home with his family by his side.

Merrill was born August 25, 1937, in St. Augusta, MN to Theodore and Catherine (Gohman) Hinkemeyer.

In 1956, he graduated from St. Cloud Tech high school and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on a repair ship learning his trade as a Pattern Maker until 1960. Merrill was hired by DeZURIK in 1961 where he spent 40 years perfecting his trade until he retired.

Merrill married Delores Albers on July 17, 1961. They were lifelong partners celebrating 60 years of marriage this past summer. They were blessed with six children, eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Merrill loved everything outdoors. Fishing was his passion which he shared with his brothers and passed along to his children and grandchildren. Hunting, fur trapping and woodworking were also a big part of his life. He was an avid baseball fan, especially of the hometown Springers. He served as a volunteer fireman for the City of Cold Spring for 20 years.

Merrill is survived by his wife Delores; children Julie Braun (Mike Lund), Dave (Dana) Hinkemeyer, Dana (Dave) Kemen, Karen Hinkemeyer (Joe Beier), Steve (Peggy) Hinkemeyer, Chris (Heidi) Hinkemeyer; brother Jerry (Sharon) Hinkemeyer, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Merrill was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Erling, Al, Larry, and Duane.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 pm. on Friday, November 12th at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will be Thursday, November 11th from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring and 12:00pm Friday at St. Boniface Church.