Merlin W. Krupke, 87, Paynesville

July 8, 1934 - April 28, 2022

Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville for Merlin W. Krupke, age 87, of Paynesville, who passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Savanna Prairie Assisted Living in Kimball. Reverend Ric Koehn will officiate. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery in Roseville Township. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville.

Merlin was born on July 8, 1934 to Walter and Mary (Brauchler) Krupke on the farm East of Regal, Minnesota. He attended elementary school in Regal and graduated from Paynesville High School in 1952. He was united in marriage to Elda Mae Rosenow on December 3, 1955 at St. Matthew’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Forest City. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, deer and pheasant hunting, riding his Honda motorcycle, going on family trips and watching his grandsons wrestle and the Paynesville Wrestling Team with his wife and friends, Hub, Wes and Jack. He also enjoyed watching his daughters and granddaughters in their school sports. He was proud to be the first FFA State Delegate in 1952 from Paynesville. He was the proud father of one son and five daughters. He was a proud and happy farmer all of his life. Merlin and Elda Mae were in partnership with Kristi and Ken Wendlandt called, K Korner Farms since 1982.

He is survived by his wife, Elda Mae; his daughters, Lori (Kenny) Rohe of Hawick, Kristi (Ken) Wendlandt of Paynesville, Kari (Ozzy) Osendorf of St. Martin, Cindi (Randy) Schoenberg of Spring Hill, Tami (Aaron) Swanson of New London; 23 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Stan (Carol) of Cedar; nephews (like second sons), Scott (Tara) and Brad (Tanya) Krupke; niece, Cara (Russell) Goebel and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Randall; two infant grandchildren; sister, Lois; and nieces, Shannon Gode and Lindsay Krupke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the staff of Moments Hospice and Savanna Prairie Assisted Living for their loving and compassionate care of Merlin.

God Bless the Memory of Merlin Krupke.

