Mental Competency Hearing for Murder Suspect in Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- There's a hearing Thursday in Kandiyohi County on whether a Minneapolis man charged with a murder near Willmar should undergo a mental competency exam.

Twenty-six-year-old Ameer Musa Matariyeh is accused of shooting and killing 55-year-old Jerome Skluzacek of New London during a carjacking attempt on the Highway 23 Bypass south of Willmar on October 22nd.

Matariyeh's attorney, William Walker of Minneapolis, wants Judge Stephen Wentzell to order a Rule 20, or mental competency exam.

Get our free mobile app

Matariyeh is also charged with shooting and wounding a Lake Lillian man and evading police as well as charges in Hennepin and Carver counties.