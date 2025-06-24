June is men's health awareness month. Dr. Joel Baumgartner from Rejuv Medical joined me on WJON to discuss key aspects of men's health. Dr. Baumgartner is an expert in men’s hormones, joint pain, and regenerative treatments.

Get our free mobile app

What happens to men after 30

Baumgartner says men in the 30s, 40s and 50s often see changes with weight gain, muscle loss, and suffer from fatigue. He says hormone decline is real and starts early in 40+ year old men. Testosterone & growth hormone drops 1% per year after the age of 30. Dr. Baumgartner says this leads to muscle loss, slower metabolism, increased fat storage, (especially in the abdomen), reduced energy, libido, and recovery.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

How Increased Fat Impacts Men

Dr. Baumgartner says in men visceral fat is metabolically active and leads to hormonal chaos. He says men see increases in estrogen (via aromatase), this fat suppresses testosterone and produces inflammatory cytokines, feeds systemic inflammation, worsens fatigue, joint pain, insulin resistance and drives a cycle of low Testosterone, high fat, poor energy, and low motivation.

Rejuv Fitness photo Rejuv Fitness photo loading...

The Impacts of Stress

Dr. Baumgartner says stress is often the root of the hormonal crash. He says high cortisol suppresses testosterone and growth hormone, and increases visceral fat storage. Dr. Baumgartner says stress disrupts sleep, testosterone production, and binds up free testosterone. Long-term effects include contributing to anxiety, erectile dysfunction, brain fog, and burnout. He says guys don’t realize they’re stuck in constant fight-or-flight.

Solutions

There are solutions to counter acting changes in men's health. Dr. Baumgartner says there are foundational steps. Protein intake: (1g per pound of goal body weight), strength training: 3–5x/week with compound lifts, sleep: 7–8 hours a day; track HRV, cut screens at night, and reduce sugar, alcohol, seed oils.

Stress Reset

Stress reset techniques include adaptogens (Ashwagandha, Rhodiola), Cold exposure, breathwork, or spiritual disciplines. Dr. Baumgartner suggests magnesium glycinate before bed, SGB (Stellate Ganglion Block) in severe cases for sympathetic reset.

Testing and treatment options

Testing & Treatment options include labs: Total and Free Testosterone, SHBG, DHEA, estradiol, and cortisol. Address high SHBG or low free testosterone even when total T is "normal", start with lifestyle, move to TRT or DHEA as needed, and functional medicine. Other ways to improve men's health include gut health, sleep, and micronutrients.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Baumgartner, click below.