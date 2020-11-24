Memorial Planned for Officers Decker, Klinefelter

COLD SPRING -- There is an event coming up this Sunday in Cold Spring to honor two of our area's fallen officers.

Cold Spring Officer Tom Decker and St. Joseph Officer Brian Klinefelter will be remembered during a memorial at 1:00 p.m. behind Winner's Sports Bar and Grill.

So we're going to have the honor guard from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, we're also going to have representatives from the Law Enforcement Memorial Association, Cold Spring Police, State Patrol, and St. Joseph Police.

Organizer Paul Waletzko says everyone in attendance will also be given a "thin blue line' silicone bracelet.

This Sunday marks the 8th anniversary of the killing of Officer Decker. Officer Klinefelter was killed in the line of duty on January 29th, 1996.