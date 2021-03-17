Melvin J. Kedrowski, 73, Sartell

April 18, 1947 - March 14, 2021

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Melvin J. Kedrowski, age 73, who passed away Sunday at Country Manor Healthcare Center in Sartell. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Melvin was born April 18, 1947 in St. Cloud to Melvin & LaVon (Eberhardt) Kedrowski. He served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Melvin lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life and worked at Stearns Manufacturing in Sauk Rapids. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Waite Park American Legion Post #428. Melvin was a caring, quiet, and funny man. He enjoyed railroad clubs, watching Laurel & Hardy, duck hunting, cooking, recording events, and spending time with family.

Survivors include his brothers, Michael (Jacqueline) of Duluth, Joel (Ruthann) of Sauk Rapids and Jay of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Rick Kedrowski and Bonnie Christopherson.