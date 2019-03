MELROSE -- A Melrose man is jailed after a search warrant turned up drugs and cash at his home Friday.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used the warrant at 304 3rd Street Southeast in Melrose. Police say the search uncovered more than 3-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine and $6,000 in cash.

Twenty-two-year-old Juan Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of 1st-degree drug charges. More arrests are expected as part of the investigation.