Melrose Man Dies in Fatal Crash

Think Stock

A man died in what authorities suspect was s a drunk-driving crash near Melrose on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on County Road 186 and Sherwood Road just before 3:00 a.m. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was going southeast on County Road 186 and lost control going around a curve.

The SUV went into the ditch, hit a field approach, and rolled. Thirty-four-year-old Pedro Gomez Dela Cruz was found dead outside of the SUV.

Authorities later found a man walking east on County Road 186 and identified him as 38-year-old Luis Valencia. He was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office and Minnesota State Patrol are still investigating to determine who was behind the wheel.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Fatal crash, Melrose, minnesota state patrol, stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top